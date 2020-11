AMLO aún sigue sin felicitar a Joe Biden por su victoria; legisladores demócratas critican postura de AMLO

I spent more time than ever before explaining to enthusiastic young/new voters what the #ElectoralCollege was and what purpose it serves when @JoeBiden won the popular vote so clearly.

I agree. It's time we abolish it. #Election2020 #OnePersonOneVote https://t.co/hlOcy9nJ0k

— Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) November 8, 2020