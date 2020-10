El Huracán Zeta se intensifica y es ahora Categoría 2; prevén impacto sobre Luisiana

10 AM CDT Wednesday, October 28 Key Messages for Hurricane #Zeta. Strong, damaging wind gusts will spread across much of the southeastern U.S. overnight and on Thursday, potentially causing tree damage and power outages. https://t.co/jS8s0RV956 pic.twitter.com/q6Bwge9rnT

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2020